Pune Police filed misleading report on noise pollution during Ganesh festival, claims petitioner

While the National Green Tribunal (NGT) western zonal bench on August 25 directed the Pune Police and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to strictly enforce noise regulations during the upcoming Ganesh festival and submit compliance report after the celebrations, it is expected to hear in the coming weeks the rejoinder filed by petitioner Dr Kalyani Mandke, a city-based ENT surgeon and audiologist, alleging discrepancies in the police report.

Dr Mandke has filed the rejoinder in the execution application on August 24, and submitted an affidavit through her advocate Maitreya Ghorpade challenging the compliance claims made by Pune Police regards to noise pollution during the Ganesh festival in 2024.

The deputy commissioner of police (special branch) submitted an action report to NGT on August 22. The document stated that the police have taken extensive measures in line with the NGT’s August 30, 2024 judgment, including the institution of 124 cases against noise polluters during Ganeshotsav 2024.

Dr Mandke, represented by counsels Maitreya Ghorpade and Manasi Thakare, argued that the police report is “misleading, unsubstantiated and unsupported by evidence”. She contended that the directions issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police on September 3, 2024, were nothing more than a reiteration of existing state government resolutions and Bombay High Court orders, and did not reflect actual compliance with the NGT’s specific directions.

The applicant pointed out contradictions in the police claims. While the department asserted that 124 cases were registered, responses to Right to Information (RTI) queries in May 2025 indicated no such records were available. Citing media reports, Mandke highlighted that only 30 first information reports (FIR) were registered against Ganesh mandals for noise norm violations that year—far fewer than claimed.

The rejoinder also raises the issue of enforcement lapses. It questions how the police intend to regulate the total capacity of loudspeakers per mandal in 2025, given that permissions issued in 2024 remain valid this year, effectively allowing previous setups to continue without fresh scrutiny. Dr Mandke has demanded that the police be directed to file a post-festival compliance report specifying the actual number of violators and enforcement action taken under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Advocate Ghorpade said, “Although the police have claimed that action was taken against 124 mandals, no evidence has been produced so far. We do not want a repeat of the same situation this year. We are expecting that when the authorities submit their response this time, it must be backed with clear and verifiable evidence.”

Meanwhile, on the first day of the festival, the city witnessed a mixed picture in terms of noise pollution. In the central parts of Pune and several suburban areas, the traditional processions with dhol-tasha troupes were carried out without creating much disturbance. However, in certain pockets of the suburbs, loudspeakers and DJ systems were used during the processions, adding to the noise levels. The Shriram Tarun Mandal in Ambegaon organised a grand procession that featured both DJ system and dhol-tasha troupes. Reportedly a few other mandals in this area made use of loudspeakers throughout the day along with bursting of firecrackers.