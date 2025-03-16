Pune police initiates traffic signal-free corridor on Ahmednagar Road

The city traffic department has implemented steps to clear Ahmednagar Road of traffic congestion from Kharadi to Wagholi stretch through signal-free movement. The traffic branch has recovered a fine of ₹ 2.48 crore under the aegis of special drive like wrong side driving, drink and drive, triple seat, no parking, signal jumping etc wherein 34,311 cases were lodged. (HT FILE)

The initiative has been implemented at Shastrinagar, Wadgaonsheri, Viman Nagar (Phoenix Mall ) and Kharadi dargha signals.

The commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar, on Saturday, held a meeting with the public representatives of the area along with top officials of the city commissionerate about the changes.

Amol Zende, DCP (traffic), said, “The changes are being brought on an experimental basis and pilot project basis with the assistance of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and other stakeholders.”

“There has been a remarkable improvement in traffic flow and we have been able to reduce traffic congestion on the road considerably over the past couple of weeks,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “The area has witnessed relief, and we expect more concrete solutions from the authorities.”