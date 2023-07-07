Police invoke MCOCA against accused planning to avenge Aware’s murder

PUNE: According to police information, all accused are history sheeters, and 26 cases are registered against them in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune City, Pune rural, and Ahmednagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have taken a strict measure by invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five individuals who were arrested for allegedly planning a revenge killing in response to the murder of social activist Kishor Aware from Talegaon Dabhade.

The accused have been identified as Pramod Sandbhor 33, Amit Pardeshi 31, and Anil Pawar 39, all from Talegaon Dabhade, Sharad Salvi 30, from Kalewadi and Mangesh More 30, from Wadgaon Maval.

Police informed that on June 25, Anti-Robbery Squad arrested Sandbhor and Salvi from Talegaon Dabhade and seized 5 country-made pistols and 14 live rounds from the duo. During the further probe, names of the other accused surfaced, and police arrested them and seized 7 pistols, 21 live rounds, koyta, and a sword from their possession.

According to police information, all accused are history sheeters, and 26 cases are registered against them in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune City, Pune rural, and Ahmednagar.

The accused were close aids of Aware and had planned to avenge his murder. The accused have been charged under sections 3 (1)(ii) and 3(4) of the MCOCA Act.

