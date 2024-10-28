Pune police lodge two FIRs against illegal usage of LPG cylinder at roadside eateries

Acting tough against roadside stall owners, Koregaon Park Police on Friday lodged two FIRs against two persons for illegally using LPG gas cylinders at their roadside eateries. According to the police, the two roadside eateries were found brazenly using gas cylinders in the open thus compromising the safety of citizens especially pedestrians which led to the crackdown. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police have invoked BNS section 287 ( Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter ) against the accused.