Pune police register 11 theft cases

The city police registered 11 theft cases on Oct 7, including allegations involving gold ornaments, cash, vehicles, mobile phones and construction material worth ₹81.35 lakh,officials said. The 11 cases comprised one two-wheeler theft, three three-wheeler thefts and seven other theft cases. Vishrambaug police registered an FIR under Section 303(2) after a 26-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole her motorcycle, valued at ₹30,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Vishrambaug police registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS after a 32-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified thief stole a gold mangalsutra weighing around 13 grams during a Ganpati immersion procession after taking advantage of the crowd. The stolen property was valued at ₹60,000.

Vishrambaug police registered an FIR under Section 303(2) after a 26-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole her motorcycle, valued at ₹30,000.

Bharati Vidyapeeth police registered a case under Section 303(2) after a driver, Vishnu Kishan Shirsath, 35, reported that his tempo, valued at ₹1.10 lakh, had allegedly been stolen after it was locked and parked near Kondhwa.

Ambegaon police registered under Section 303(2) after a 23-year-old complainant alleged that a friend stole 15 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹80,000 without consent.

The Swargate police registered under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) after a 65-year-old woman reported that an unidentified woman allegedly removed a gold bangle worth ₹2 lakh from her hand while she was getting off a PMPML bus near the income tax building.

Lashkar police registered a case under Sections 303(2) and 324(4) after a 52-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person allegedly broke the window of his car parked near Hotel Mangalmurti Vihar on East Street and stole a purse containing gold ornaments, cash and other documents. The total value of the stolen property was ₹1.79 lakh.

Mundhwa police registered under Section 303(2) after a complainant reported that an unidentified person allegedly stole a purse containing cash and valuables from an auto-rickshaw that had been parked.

The Manjari police registered lodged under Section 305 after an unidentified thief allegedly broke the lock of a house and stole gold and silver ornaments, a company laptop and other property worth ₹85,000.

Fursungi police registered a case under Section 303(2) after a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver reported that his three-wheeler, valued at ₹80,000, was stolen after it was parked and locked.

The Manjari police registered FIR under Section 303(2) after an alleged theft of approximately 41 tonnes of aluminium shuttering material from a construction project. The material was valued at ₹81,35,959. The complainant alleged that the material belonging to Shapoorji Pallonji and company Pvt Ltd had been removed from the construction site without permission.

Viman Nagar police registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) after Abhishek Manoj Karya, 26, alleged that two unidentified persons riding a motorcycle approached him while he was walking and snatched his Samsung S24 Ultra mobile phone valued at ₹50,000.