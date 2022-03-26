Pune Police return valuables, stolen goods worth 1.50 crore to owners

The Hadapsar police station have returned stolen ornaments and vehicles estimated to be worth ₹1.5 crore to owners during the past five months.

The valuables include gold and silver ornaments weighing 294 grams and 1,066 grams collectively worth ₹11.76 lakh, 106 two-wheelers and four-wheelers and 38 mobile phones.

Around 249 unattended two-wheelers in Hadapsar area were collected and 116 two-wheelers worth Rs58 lakh will be returned to original owners.