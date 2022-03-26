Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Police return valuables, stolen goods worth 1.50 crore to owners
pune news

Pune Police return valuables, stolen goods worth 1.50 crore to owners

The valuables include gold and silver ornaments weighing 294 grams and 1,066 grams collectively worth 11.76 lakh, 106 two-wheelers and four-wheelers and 38 mobile phones
Around 249 unattended two-wheelers in Hadapsar area were collected and 116 two-wheelers worth Rs58 lakh will be returned to original owners. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Hadapsar police station have returned stolen ornaments and vehicles estimated to be worth 1.5 crore to owners during the past five months.

The valuables include gold and silver ornaments weighing 294 grams and 1,066 grams collectively worth 11.76 lakh, 106 two-wheelers and four-wheelers and 38 mobile phones.

Around 249 unattended two-wheelers in Hadapsar area were collected and 116 two-wheelers worth Rs58 lakh will be returned to original owners.

