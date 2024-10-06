Pune police take help of SIMBA AI tool to ascertain identity of Bopdev Ghat gang-rape suspects

PUNE Pune police on Sunday said that they have sent CCTV footage collected from various locations in connection with the Bopdev Ghat gang-rape case for assessment through the AI-powered tool System for Intelligent Monitoring, Behavioural Analysis (SIMBA) in Nagpur in order to ascertain the identity of the suspects. It is connected to a digital database containing 150,000 criminal records, allowing it to deliver customised insights based on specific queries, including features like facial recognition and speaker identification. (HT FILE)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons, who also tied her male friend to a tree and assaulted him, at an isolated place at Bopdev Ghat at around 12-12.30 am on October 4.

A senior police officer confirmed the development saying, “The incident was reported during night time and as a result, we didn’t get clear CCTV footage. Also, since there was poor visibility, we don’t know how accurate the victim’s description of the suspects is based on which we have made the sketches. Considering all these challenges we are taking the help of an advanced AI model from Nagpur police and have shared data with them to get desired results.”

In July 2024, Nagpur police launched an AI-powered technology, SIMBA to enhance the capabilities of the police force. SIMBA is a cutting-edge generative AI tool that quickly gathers information from various sources, such as CCTV footage, images, and audio related to crimes and criminals. It is connected to a digital database containing 150,000 criminal records, allowing it to deliver customised insights based on specific queries, including features like facial recognition and speaker identification.

A key component of SIMBA, known as Crime GPT, is that it utilises an extensive database to extract information from video, documents, and audio. Users can search for criminal data using facial recognition, audio input, or natural language queries. The system efficiently accesses the database to provide the required information. Backed by LVM and LLM-based AI models, Crime GPT boasts advanced features such as speaker identification and criminal gang analysis, among others.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “We have increased our teams. We are also taking the help of adjoining district police forces like Ahmednagar, Satara and Sangli. As of now, we have not come to any conclusion but soon we will close the case.’’

Police confirmed that they have identified some suspects, got some leads and a process to rule it out is underway.

Sharma also confirmed that police have decided to install searchlights, loudspeakers and sirens at prominent deserted places in Pune like Bopdev Ghat, Dive Ghat, Vetal Tekdi, and Baner Tekdi in order to prevent further criminal incidents.

“Where we have a setup, we will install searchlights, but where there is no set up, at such locations we will take help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),’’ said Sharma.

From Sunday instructions have been given to all policemen to use sirens while patrolling in these areas. From Monday, they will use searchlights to check if anybody is present at deserted places during late night hours.

Police will also use loudspeakers to make announcements in such areas during patrolling.