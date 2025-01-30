Menu Explore
Pune police to strengthen night patrolling near IT parks

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Kumar assured the IT companies that the police would strengthen patrolling around major IT parks, especially during night shifts, and improve surveillance systems

To address the growing concerns and challenges faced by IT companies in the city, Pune’s Commissioner of Police (CP) held a meeting with representatives from various IT firms at Magarpatta in Hadapsar on Wednesday.

Kumar also discussed the importance of Dial 112 to ensure faster response times in case of emergencies. (HT PHOTO)
CP Amitesh Kumar discussed a range of issues affecting IT companies, including security concerns, traffic management, and the safety of employees, particularly women working late hours.

Kumar assured the IT companies that the police would strengthen patrolling around major IT parks, especially during night shifts, and improve surveillance systems. He also discussed the importance of Dial 112 to ensure faster response times in case of emergencies.

The initiative is expected to enhance cooperation between the city’s law enforcement agencies and the IT sector, ensuring a safer working environment for employees and a smoother operational experience for companies.

