Pune polls: High-profile contests between traditional rivals

Pune: What initially appeared to be a largely one-sided contest has turned competitive in several wards, with factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) posing a strong challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A number of wards have thrown up high-profile and closely fought contests between traditional rivals, making it difficult for both voters and party leaders to predict outcomes.

In ward 7D, BJP candidate Reshma Bhosale, wife of former MLC Anil Bhosale, is locked in a contest with NCP’s Dattatray Bahirat. The two are long-time rivals and have faced each other in previous elections. Both candidates enjoy strong organisational backing and financial resources. Bahirat, who earlier belonged to the Congress and contested assembly elections twice, had given a tough fight to BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole before recently joining the NCP.

Another keenly watched contest is in the Aundh–Bopodi area, where former corporators Sunny Nimhan (BJP) and Prakash Dhore (NCP) are pitted against each other. Both were earlier part of the same party, but Dhore switched sides after being denied a BJP ticket, setting up a direct fight with Nimhan.

Ward 9D has also drawn attention following BJP’s decision to deny ticket to Amol Balwadkar, who was seen as an aspirant for the Kothrud assembly constituency against BJP leader Chandrakant Patil. After the party fielded Lahu Balwadkar instead, Amol Balwadkar joined the NCP and emerged as a key challenger in the ward.

The Koregaon Park–Mundhwa ward has turned into a three-cornered contest among former corporators Umesh Gaikwad (BJP), Sunil alias Bandu Gaikwad (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Babu Wagaskar. Bandu Gaikwad is a former deputy mayor, while Wagaskar holds a state-level position in the MNS.

In Kondhwa, the BJP has fielded a Muslim candidate, Nurfatema Khan, against NCP candidate Nanda Lonkar. The move is seen as significant, as the BJP has traditionally fielded few Muslim candidates in civic polls.

The Kamala Nehru ward has witnessed a high-profile contest between BJP election incharge Ganesh Bidkar and Pranav Dhangekar, son of former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. The contest has drawn attention, with Dhangekar actively campaigning on social media against Bidkar.

The Sahakarnagar–Padmavati area has turned into a multi-cornered fight with BJP’s sitting corporator Mahesh Wabale, NCP’s Sushant Dhamdhere and former deputy mayor Aba Bagul in the fray.

In Katraj, sitting NCP corporator Prakash Kadam is facing Shiv Sena leader Vasant More, making the ward another closely watched seat.

Senior leader and former corporator Ujwal Keskar said, “As parties are contesting separately, in some places two corporators are going head-to-head, making the fight very close.”