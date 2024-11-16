Menu Explore
Pune Porsche case: Police files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 16, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The two accused include the father of a minor co-passenger of the Porsche car and a businessman, who had allegedly provided their blood samples to be swapped at the Sassoon hospital

The Pune police on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused persons and remanded to police custody till November 18 in the Porsche crash case before special judge UM Mudholkar.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray confirmed that the supplementary charge sheet was filed before the court as strong evidence of the crime was received against the accused. (HT FILE)
The two accused include the father of a minor co-passenger of the Porsche car and a businessman, who had allegedly provided their blood samples to be swapped at the Sassoon hospital.

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray confirmed that the supplementary charge sheet was filed before the court as strong evidence of the crime was received against the accused.

According to the prosecution the chargesheet against the duo has been filed following FIR against them at Yerawada police station under sections 304, 279, 338, 337, 427, 120(b), 201, 213, 214, 466, 467, 468, 471, 109, 34 Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 Section 7, 7 (a), 8, 12, 13 Motor Vehicle Act, 184, 185, 119/177, 3(1)/180, 5(1)/181, 199.

The charge sheet has a total of 242 pages and 17 witnesses have been examined in the case, police stated.

Advocate Hiray said, “A supplementary chargesheet has been filed against the father of a minor co-passenger for allegedly providing his blood sample to replace that of his son. Besides, the police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against a 37-year-old businessman, who allegedly provided his blood for replacing it with a blood sample of the second minor co-passenger.”

Advocate Hiray further said, “The supplementary chargesheet includes DNA reports that confirm the role of two accused in swapping blood samples.”

On June 17, the police submitted a “final report” before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against the accused minor driver. On September 26, police filed the “supplementary final report” against him at the JJB.

Young IT professionals Aneesh Awadhiya and friend Ashwini Koshta, resident of Madhya Pradesh, were killed after the speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old minor allegedly in an inebriated state crashed into their motorcycle around 2.30 am on May 19 killing both of them on the spot.

