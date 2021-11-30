Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune postpones reopening of schools till Dec 15 in wake of omicron Covid variant
  • Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.
In an official order on Tuesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:49 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 has been postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15.

Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
