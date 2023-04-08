PSI suspended for threatening family over extra-marital affair

Pune: The accused has been identified as Pravin Jarde, who was attached to the Kothrud police station as a PSI. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Pune police department has been booked for allegedly threatening a family, resulting in his suspension from service from Friday, April 7 by the Additional Commissioner of Police of (ACP) Pune city, police said.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Jarde, who was attached to the Kothrud police station as a PSI.

The accused allegedly had an extramarital affair with the complainant’s wife, and when the complainant asked his wife to end the relationship, the accused became violent and barged into his house and threatened to kill him with his service revolver.

The incident occurred in the early morning of February 19 at Shastri Nagar in the Kothrud area.

However, the 43-year-old complainant was hesitant to lodge a complaint and approached the police only last week.

The accused also abused the complainant’s family members, including his mother and children.

Hemant Patil, senior police inspector (SPI) at Kothrud Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the complainant, we have booked the accused under IPC section 452 and relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.’’

In light of the serious allegations against the accused PSI, City Police ACP issued a suspension order against him immediately. Further investigation is being conducted, and the police are working hard to ensure that justice is served in this case of alleged abuse of power and threats by a law enforcement officer.