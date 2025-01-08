Pune Public Policy Festival returns with second edition  

The two-day Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) will take place on January 10 and 11 at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI). Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will be one of the speakers at the policy festival. (HT PHOTO)

The event will feature policymakers, business leaders, and innovators exploring the strategic choices required for India’s economic transformation. The second edition this year has the key theme of ‘Envisioning a $10 Trillion India’, organisers said in a release on Wednesday.

“The two-day event will host attendees from diverse sectors, including health, education, digital infrastructure, and economic reform. This year’s, PPPF will also feature a series of interactive workshops,” the release stated

The event is being organised by Indraneel Chitale, managing partner of Chitale Bandhu, Siddharth Desai, managing director of Kishor Pumps, a leading Indian manufacturer of high-quality pumps and pump systems, and Sahil Deo, co-founder of CPC Analytics, a policy and management consultancy based in India and Germany.

The list of speakers includes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Information and Broadcasting; Murlidhar Mohol, MoS for Civil Aviation; Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary of India; Shivshankar Menon, former NSA; Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd), former general officer commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Indian Army; Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India and Bhutan and Philip Green OAM, Australia’s high commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan.