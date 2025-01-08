Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Public Policy Festival returns with second edition  

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The event will feature policymakers, business leaders, and innovators exploring the strategic choices required for India’s economic transformation

The two-day Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) will take place on January 10 and 11 at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI).  

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will be one of the speakers at the policy festival. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will be one of the speakers at the policy festival. (HT PHOTO)

The event will feature policymakers, business leaders, and innovators exploring the strategic choices required for India’s economic transformation. The second edition this year has the key theme of ‘Envisioning a $10 Trillion India’, organisers said in a release on Wednesday.  

“The two-day event will host attendees from diverse sectors, including health, education, digital infrastructure, and economic reform. This year’s, PPPF will also feature a series of interactive workshops,” the release stated 

The event is being organised by Indraneel Chitale, managing partner of Chitale Bandhu, Siddharth Desai, managing director of Kishor Pumps, a leading Indian manufacturer of high-quality pumps and pump systems, and Sahil Deo, co-founder of CPC Analytics, a policy and management consultancy based in India and Germany.  

The list of speakers includes Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Information and Broadcasting; Murlidhar Mohol, MoS for Civil Aviation; Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary of India; Shivshankar Menon, former NSA; Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd), former general officer commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Indian Army; Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India and Bhutan and Philip Green OAM, Australia’s high commissioner to India and Ambassador to Bhutan.  

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On