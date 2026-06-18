Pune railway capacity to double in 3 years: Vaishnaw

Pune: Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform Pune into a major railway hub, announcing a series of infrastructure projects worth around ₹600 crore that are expected to double the city’s rail handling capacity and pave the way for introduction of 20 additional train services. Speaking at a function held at Pune railway station, where he flagged off the inaugural Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Express and laid the foundation stone for Pune Yard Remodelling and other railway infrastructure works, Vaishnaw said Pune’s rapid growth and rising passenger demand necessitated large-scale expansion of railway facilities. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform Pune into a major railway hub. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the event through video conferencing. Union minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, MLC Vivek Kolhe and other dignitaries were also present.

Vaishnaw said Pune, with a population exceeding 70 lakh, has emerged as one of the country’s most important metropolitan centres and requires a railway network capable of meeting future transportation needs. “After conducting a comprehensive study of the entire Pune metropolitan region, we have prepared a master plan that covers Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, Shivajinagar, Ghorpadi, Phursungi and Alandi. The objective is to significantly increase railway capacity and ensure Pune remains well connected with the rest of Maharashtra and the country,” he said.

The minister outlined several projects already underway. Hadapsar station has been expanded from three to four platforms, enabling the operation of five additional trains. At Khadki, platforms 3 and 4 have been modernised and another platform is under construction. Shivajinagar has received an additional platform and stabling line, while Ghorpadi is being developed as a major coaching maintenance facility.

“We are increasing platforms in Pune station to 12 by constructing 6 new platforms and extending the existing facilities,” Vaishnaw said.

He said that maintenance activities currently carried out at Pune station are being shifted to Ghorpadi, Phursungi and Alandi to free up valuable operational space.

A major announcement made by the minister was the development of a mega terminal at Alandi. “We initially explored building the terminal at Uruli, but acquiring land there would have cost between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore. Instead, we decided to utilise railway land already available at Alandi. The terminal will have nine platforms, seven pit lines and 17 stabling lines, enabling the handling of approximately 35 trains every day,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the works are expected to be completed within the next three years. “Railway infrastructure development in India is far more challenging than other countries because we carry out work without shutting down train services,” he said.

He said redevelopment work at 132 railway stations in the state is progressing rapidly.

Later in the day, Vaishnaw visited Hadapsar railway station, where he flagged off the Pune-Danapur Amrit Bharat Express and interacted with schoolchildren and railway employees.