Pune railway station platform ticket hiked to 30, temporarily

PUNE In a bid to avoid unwanted people at the Pune railway station premises during the Diwali festive period, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. This hike will be applicable between October 25 and November 10.

Currently, there are Covid safety protocols and restrictions in place at the railway station. Only passengers with confirmed tickets are allowed to enter the railway station, while wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing is also monitored by the railways.

“It is a temporary hike e railways to avoid unwanted people and crowding on the railway platforms. So those who want to get into the Pune railway station for a drop or pick-up of any passenger needs to buy a platform ticket for ₹30 between October 25 and November 10,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

While passengers are unhappy with this decision, Ruchi Kher a regular passenger said, “I have to drop my grandparents to board a train to Delhi on November 1 from Pune railway station. So now we have to buy this hiked platform ticket which is not right. In fact railways should increase their crowd management arrangements.”