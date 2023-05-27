Home / Cities / Pune News / Illegally parked autos create traffic congestion at Pune railway station

Illegally parked autos create traffic congestion at Pune railway station

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2023 11:08 PM IST

Illegally parked auto-rickshaws near Pune railway station's second entry gate are causing traffic congestion. Railway officials have promised action.

A long queue of auto-rickshaws is often lined up at the second entry gate of Pune railway station near the Sheraton Grand Hotel. However, these illegally parked autos are creating traffic congestion on the road. The road is already narrow owing to the on-going metro construction work.

The road around the Pune Railway station is already narrow owing to the on-going metro construction work. (HT PHOTO)

Manoj Kamble a passenger said, “It is difficult to navigate. My car was stuck at the second entry gate as several auto-rickshaws were parked illegally. It also caused traffic congestion for some time.”

Despite repeated complaints by passengers to the railways, no action has been taken yet.

“We will check regarding the parking of these autos and action will be taken,” said Pune railway division spokesperson Ajay Kumar.

traffic congestion pune railway station
