Pune ranked third-most congested city in India

Pune seems to be cementing its position as one of the most congested cities globally, ranking fourth worldwide and third in India, according to the ‘TomTom Traffic Index Report 2024’. Notably, Pune has deteriorated from the seventh-most congested city in the world in 2023 to the third-most congested one in 2024, highlighting the worsening traffic congestion in the city. Furthermore, Kolkata has the lowest average vehicle speed in India at 17.4 kmph; Bengaluru is marginally better at 17.6 kmph; whereas Pune’s average vehicle speed is 18 kmph. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the ‘TomTom Traffic Research 2024’ report released on January 12, 2025, Pune has been ranked the third-most congested city in India in 2024 with Kolkata and Bengaluru taking the top and second spot, respectively. As per the findings of this report, it takes an average 33 minutes to travel just 10 kilometres in Pune; an average 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres in Bengaluru; and an average 34 minutes and 33 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres in Kolkata. Furthermore, Kolkata has the lowest average vehicle speed in India at 17.4 kmph; Bengaluru is marginally better at 17.6 kmph; whereas Pune’s average vehicle speed is 18 kmph.

On a global scale, Pune ranks fourth among the most congested cities in the world, while Kolkata and Bengaluru are ranked second and third, respectively. The title of most congested city in the world goes to Barranquilla in Colombia, where vehicles move at an average speed of just 10.3 mph as per the report.

Once renowned for its educational opportunities and burgeoning industries, Pune’s rapid development over the years has come at a price. Known as the ‘two-wheeler capital of India’, the city continues to grapple with severe traffic issues despite multiple measures such as new flyovers, one-way traffic systems and the introduction of metro services.

Pune’s traffic woes have been exacerbated by the ever-increasing number of vehicles in the city, driven by rapid urbanisation and migration. Despite infrastructural developments and new transportation initiatives, the city’s congestion levels continue to rise. As per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), there was a 3.47% growth in vehicle registration in 2024 as compared to 2023 with a total 3.03 lakh vehicles including transport and non-transport registered in 2024 as against a total 2.93 lakh vehicles registered in 2023.

“As Pune earns the dubious distinction of being among the most traffic-choked cities in the world, the need for more effective and sustainable solutions becomes urgent. Authorities and urban planners face the challenge of not only accommodating the city’s growth but also ensuring smoother and more efficient mobility for its residents. For Pune and other Indian cities, tackling traffic congestion will remain a critical focus in the years to come,” said Atul Namekar, traffic expert and secretary of the Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association.

About the current traffic condition in Pune city, Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The Pune traffic police department along with the PMC and other government agencies is continuously taking efforts towards solutions for the city’s traffic issues. But in the last few years, the number of vehicles has increased drastically and it is leading to daily traffic congestion across the city. Still, we will be looking to make this city feasible to travel anywhere smoothly with the help of Punekars.”