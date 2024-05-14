Pune receives light rains after polling concluded

Pune: While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning activities, the city received widespread light rainfall immediately after voting concluded. As per the IMD data, Shivajinagar recorded 2.9 mm rainfall by 8:30 pm. Pune received widespread light rainfall immediately after voting concluded on Monday. (HT FILE)

After a cool start to the day, the city started to experience a hot and humid atmosphere till late afternoon. Many people who came to vote suffered from warm weather. Some even complained about poor drinking water facility at polling centres.

However, there was a change in atmosphere after 5:30 pm, as clouds started forming over Pune district and surrounding areas. Widespread light rainfall along with thunder and lightning activity has been experienced in Pune. However, it did not have any significant impact on polling in the city.

The city reported rains since last four days with Shivajinagar recording 28 mm and 40.4 mm rainfall on May 11 and 12 respectively.

Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said, “The moisture is coming to the state, resulting in more rainfall. In Pune, rainfall along with thunder activity is likely till May 15.”

Meanwhile, temperature increased in Pune city on May 13. As per IMD data, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded as 23 degrees Celsius.