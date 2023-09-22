Pune records 15% rainfall deficiency from Jun 1 to Sep 21

PUNE: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune has recorded 745.1 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 880.4 mm for the cumulative period between June 1 and September 21. Pune district, which otherwise falls under the normal rainfall category, has recorded 15% rainfall deficiency for the period between June 1 and September 21. The rainfall activity has increased over the last 24 hours in many parts of the state, including Pune. The city experienced widespread light rainfall Friday evening. (HT PHOTO)

In an El Nino year, the monsoon conditions have been weak resulting in ‘normal’ category rainfall in most parts of the country. Twenty-two out of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country have reported normal category rainfall; 10 sub-divisions including two from Maharashtra (Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada) have reported rainfall deficiency; whereas only four sub-divisions (west Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Himachal Pradesh) have reported excess category rainfall.

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are the two meteorological sub-divisions from Maharashtra experiencing high rainfall deficiency this monsoon season. Between June 1 and September 21, Madhya Maharashtra received 556.7 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 694.9 mm. Whereas, Marathwada received 453.8 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 597.9 mm during the same period. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada recorded 29% and 24% rainfall deficiency, respectively, for the cumulative period between June 1 and September 21. Nearly 14 districts in Maharashtra are experiencing considerable rainfall deficiency (20% to 40%) for the period between June 1 and September 21. Sub-divisions such as Konkan and Goa and Vidarbha have reported normal category rainfall till date, whereas Palghar, Thane and Mumbai suburban have reported excess category rainfall between 20% and 28%.

The monsoon conditions have been weak this year, and the month-long monsoon break has only exacerbated the situation. However, in some districts, even short-term rainfall has reduced the rainfall deficiency significantly. Anurag Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division of the IMD Pune, said that Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra have benefitted from the rainfall in September.

Pune receives widespread rainfall on Friday

The rainfall activity has increased over the last 24 hours in many parts of the state, including Pune. The city experienced widespread light rainfall Friday evening.

The city experienced cloudy weather throughout the day, and towards the evening, many areas, especially the southern and eastern parts, started receiving good rain. Bibwewadi recorded 13 mm of rainfall till 5 pm while other areas recorded 5 mm of rainfall. Weather scientists predicted that the rainfall activity will increase in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall has also increased in Pune district. In the last 24 hours, 20 mm to 60 mm rainfall has been recorded in several areas. While Tamhini recorded 56 mm of rainfall; 37 mm of rainfall was recorded in Lonavala. Nimgiri in Mulshi recorded 67 mm of rainfall; whereas Ambegaon, and Ballalwadi recorded 20 to 21 mm rainfall.

Jyoti Sonar, meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “The low-pressure system has passed from Maharashtra and is now present in the form of cyclonic circulation near Gujarat. A low-pressure belt lies between Sikkim and south Maharashtra due to which the monsoon is expected to be active to vigorous in the state over the next 48 hours. The rainfall activities along with isolated thunder activities are expected to continue for the next three to four days, and a colour-coded warning has been issued for the same.”

Dam water level rises significantly in Bhima River basin

With several areas across Maharashtra experiencing good rainfall in the last 24 hours, the dam water level has risen significantly in the Bhima River basin. Ten out of 26 dams including Pawna, Kasarsai, Warasgaon, Panshet and Bhama-Askhed, have recorded 100% water storage, according to live reservoir data from the state irrigation department. Khadakwasla dam has recorded 64% water storage; Temghar 75.97% water storage; and Ujani the lowest water storage at 22.22%. The total water storage in the four dams of the Khadakwasla cluster is 27.56 TMC or 94.55%.

