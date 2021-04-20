IND USA
People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association for anti-viral drug Remdesivir, in Pune. (File Photo)
pune news

Pune records 9,582 new Covid-19 cases, death toll mounts to 11,535

Pune: With 107 new Covid-19 deaths, the death toll rose to 11,533 in the western Maharashtra district, while 6,473 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:13 AM IST

Pune district of Maharashtra reported 9,582 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its Covid-19 count to 7,32,058, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 11,535 with 107 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

"Of the 9,582 cases, 4,587 were reported from Pune municipal corporation areas, where the count has increased to 3,71,824," the official said.

Also, 6,473 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

With 2,279 new cases, the Covid-19 tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad rose to 1,86,025, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune cantonment board areas stood at 1,74,209, the official said.

pune coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 pandemic maharashtra maharashtra coronavirus + 4 more
