Pune records above normal temps in January

Pune: According to data, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune were above average in January.

“Pune’s average minimum temperature in January was 12 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal, while the average maximum temperature was 30.9 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal,” said Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and now a postdoctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea.

“Lack of a strong westerly disturbance resulted in above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, on the condition of anonymity.

The country received 14.1 mm of rainfall in January, while normal rainfall in January is 17.1 degrees Celsius (ie - 3 degrees Celsius less than normal), causing maximum and minimum temperatures to rise.

“The average maximum and minimum temperature in India in January 2023 is 25.79 degrees Celsius and 14.09 degrees Celsius, respectively, which is 0.19 degrees Celsius and 0.38 degrees Celsius above normal,” Kumar added.

In January, seven Western Disturbances (WDs) (1-3 January, 3-5 January, 5-10 January, 11-14 January, 18-21 January, 23-27 January, and 27-30 January) were created; four of these WDs (11-14 January, 18-21 January, 23-27 January, and 27-30 January) impacted weather over north India and caused rain or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region.