Pune reports 662 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district reported 662 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in 24 hours. The figure took the progressive count to 1.061 million of which 1.027 million have recovered, 17,124 deaths and 16,960 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

As per the state health department, the district reported zero deaths in 24 hours for the first time in months. Pune rural reported 344 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 312,920. Pune city reported 157 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 496,213, while PCMC reported 161 new cases and the progressive count went up to 252,070.

The state reported 13,027 patients discharged on Monday, totally 5,861,720 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until Monday. Recovery rate in the state is 96.02%. Also, 6,740 new cases and 51 Covid deaths reported in the state on Monday. Case fatality rate in the state is 2.01 %. Of 42,712,460 laboratory samples, 6,104,917 have been tested positive (14.29 %) for Covid until Monday. Currently, 642,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 in institutional quarantine.