Pune reports 963 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 963 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in 24 hours on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.097 million of which 1.063 million have recovered, 18,939 deaths and 14,458 are active cases currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw over 8,000 vaccinations on the day as it was Sunday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 542 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 332,714 and with eight deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,315. Pune city reported 213 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 505,676 and reported three more deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,905 while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 208 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 258,691 and with two more deaths reported, the toll stood at 3,416.

Vaccine count

Pune also saw 8,158 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Sunday and totally 6,547,284 vaccines have been administered in total, including 4,878,973 first dose and 1,668,311 are second dose. A total of 123 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 27 are government and 96 private.