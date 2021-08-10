Pune reports 969 new Covid cases, 16 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported 969 new Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. This took the progressive count to 1.098 million of which 1.065 million have recovered, 18,976 deaths and 13,892 are active cases currently in hospitals or home isolation. Pune also saw over 28,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 584 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 333,696, and with six deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,336. Pune city reported 247 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 506,062, and reported five more deaths on the day and the toll stood at 8,910. PCMC reported 138 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 258,947 and with five more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,424.

Pune also saw 28,098 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Tuesday and totally 6,629,648 vaccines have been administered in total, including 4,933,165 first dose and 1,669,484 are second dose. A total of 358 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 162 are government and 196 private.