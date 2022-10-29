Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune reports highest dengue cases in Maha

Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:47 PM IST

Pune district reported maximum cases with 1,236. Cases are likely to reduce as monsoon season ends, said officials

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms like high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

Maharashtra reported 5,926 dengue cases between January and October 21 and one death due to the infection this year. Pune district reported maximum cases with 1,236. Cases are likely to reduce as monsoon season ends, said officials.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms like high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. Chikungunya virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito with common symptoms like fever and joint pain.

Dr Mahendra Jagtap, state entomologist officer, said one dengue death was reported in Maharashtra this year. However, in 2021, 40 deaths were reported and 11,041 cases were registered in the state.

“In monsoon, we see a rise in cases of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya,” said Dr Jagtap.

Pune district reported 482 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) 471 and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 283 cases till October 21 this year.

Chikungunya cases this year are less than previous year, said officials. Maharashtra reported 830 cases till October 21 unlike 2,100 cases seen last year.

