Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate declines to 12.14 per cent
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday.
As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate for Pune from July 27 to August 2 was 14.45 per cent which has now dropped to 12.14 per cent between August 3 to August 9. Since June, the weekly positivity rate of Pune has seen a gradual decline even when it was the highest in Maharashtra.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with the health department, said that the active cases in Pune and Mumbai have seen a gradual decrease.
“While districts like Pune and Mumbai reported a surge in cases of Covid-19, other districts did not. Now as the cases and positivity rate of these districts see a decline, other districts are reporting a surge in cases. After the Ashad wari, Pune was expected to report a surge and now it is reporting a decline,” said Dr Awate.
Pune district has also reported a decline in fresh Covid-19 infections. According to the state health department, 2,512 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported between August 3 and August 9 which was 28.21 per cent less than the previous week. For the week of July 27 and August 2, as many as 3,499 cases were reported in the district.
Also, the active cases in Pune district have declined. Till August 9, Pune reported 2,672 active cases which was the second highest in Maharashtra after Mumbai which has reported 3,127 active cases. The state so far has 11,899 active cases.
On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 1877 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The case fatality rate across Maharashtra is at 1.83 per cent.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
