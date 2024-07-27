 Pune residents should have been alerted about water discharge from dam: Mohol - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune residents should have been alerted about water discharge from dam: Mohol

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said information about the water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam should have been given in advance to people living in the low-lying areas

PUNE Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said information about the water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam should have been given in advance to people living in the low-lying Sinhgad Road area, which experienced flooding as rains wreaked havoc in Pune.

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said information about the water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam should have been given in advance to people living in the low-lying areas. (HT)
Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said information about the water discharge from Khadakwasla Dam should have been given in advance to people living in the low-lying areas. (HT)

Mohol visited the flood-affected areas and later took review meeting with administration at Circuit House.

Amid incessant showers in the catchment areas, the irrigation department discharged 35,000 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla Dam, causing major flooding in Ekta Nagar, located adjacent to the Mutha River, in which the water was released.

Mohol, the former mayor of Pune, said, “If such a large quantity of water was to be released, citizens and the civic administration should have been alerted about it. This was the concerned department’s fault.” He claimed a “communication gap” in informing about the water discharge.

“If the catchment areas had a red alert and water in such large quantities was to be released, the civic body and police department should have been informed. Such a communication gap should be avoided in the future, and the concerned departments have been instructed,” Mohol said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune residents should have been alerted about water discharge from dam: Mohol
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On