Pune residents stage protest against bad roads

Pune: Residents on Thursday gathered near Bhekrainagar chowk to protest against potholed roads causing accidents. Some protestors also sat in potholes.

According to residents, the road between Hadapsar and Dive ghat is riddled with potholes with rains worsening the stretch used by heavy vehicles. An accident was reported on the spot on Thursday.

People allege that though the area is near the Pune Municipal Corporation, the road comes under the Public Works Department. Hence, both authorities are ignoring road maintenance due to some dispute.

Angry citizens demanded urgent repairs on roads. They said that a man and his daughter died on the potholed road from Bhekrainagar to Phursungi railway overbridge while he was going to drop the girl to school.