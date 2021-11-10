Pune restaurant menus may see 10% price hike... but not for now

PUNE Against the backdrop of soaring prices of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, edible oil and vegetables, hoteliers in Pune hinted at an increase in rates of the restaurant dishes. However, the association clarified that no hike will be made immediately.

“Vegetable prices are stabilising now. We will monitor the situation for the next 15-20 days and then a decision to increase charges will be taken. Even if a hike is there, it wouldn’t be more than 10%. The cost of raw materials has already increased. Because of the soaring diesel prices, the cost of grains has increased by 10-15%,” said Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune hoteliers’ association.

“Changing the menu card is itself a costly process. Also, the restaurant business is just getting back on its feet after the second lockdown. In our association, almost 80% of members run businesses for common people and for now they want to retain their customers. Charges have already been increased in high-end restaurants. There are two thought processes about increasing the prices. We have decided to observe the situation for now,” said Shetty.

He pointed out that the hotel business model in Pune and Mumbai are different. “In Pune customers come and question you even if there is a hike of ₹20-25. So we cannot rush into such a decision,” he added.