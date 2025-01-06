Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune RTO instructs two-wheeler dealers to compulsorily provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 06, 2025 07:34 AM IST

There is a provision in the Motor Vehicle Act that two helmets must be provided to the buyer upon purchasing a two-wheeler

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has instructed all two-wheeler dealers in the city to compulsorily provide two helmets to new vehicle (two-wheeler) buyers in keeping with the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) direction else action will be taken against the dealers. However, there doesn’t seem to be any awareness regarding this among the citizens as in most two-wheeler accidents, two-wheeler riders lose their lives due to not wearing a helmet. As such, awareness is being created about the same.

There is also a provision for action if the driver is not provided with a helmet. The court has also given orders in this regard in the backdrop of increasing accidents in the state. (HT PHOTO)
There is also a provision for action if the driver is not provided with a helmet. The court has also given orders in this regard in the backdrop of increasing accidents in the state. (HT PHOTO)

There is a provision in the Motor Vehicle Act that two helmets must be provided to the buyer upon purchasing a two-wheeler. There is also a provision for action if the driver is not provided with a helmet. The court has also given orders in this regard in the backdrop of increasing accidents in the state.

The state transport department has already issued instructions to two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers across the state. Also, all RTO offices in the state have been informed about this through a letter. Notwithstanding, the instructions are not being implemented rigorously. Against this backdrop, the Pune RTO has issued a circular and instructed all vehicle dealers to provide two helmets to new two-wheeler buyers. A cautionary note has been sounded in the event the helmet is not provided.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “It is mandatory for vehicle distributors to provide two helmets to two-wheeler buyers. If the customer is not provided with a helmet, the customer should complain. Action will be taken against the distributor.”

However, many dealers are not too happy with the decision. A manager of a two-wheeler vehicle store on condition of anonymity said, “Earlier too, we were instructed to give helmets to new bike buying customers but many of them refused to take them as they have to pay for it. Again now, the RTO has instructed that two helmets be provided to each customer but all customers are not the same and many of them oppose this decision.”

Citizens too are not very happy with the move. Mandar Bhalerao, a citizen, said, “Those who are aware about road safety will definitely buy the helmet and wear it, but making it mandatory to get it from the dealer is not right. Many a time, dealers give low quality helmets so forcing customers to take two helmets from dealers is a wrong decision.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On