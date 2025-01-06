Pune RTO instructs two-wheeler dealers to compulsorily provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has instructed all two-wheeler dealers in the city to compulsorily provide two helmets to new vehicle (two-wheeler) buyers in keeping with the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) direction else action will be taken against the dealers. However, there doesn’t seem to be any awareness regarding this among the citizens as in most two-wheeler accidents, two-wheeler riders lose their lives due to not wearing a helmet. As such, awareness is being created about the same. There is also a provision for action if the driver is not provided with a helmet. The court has also given orders in this regard in the backdrop of increasing accidents in the state. (HT PHOTO)

There is a provision in the Motor Vehicle Act that two helmets must be provided to the buyer upon purchasing a two-wheeler. There is also a provision for action if the driver is not provided with a helmet. The court has also given orders in this regard in the backdrop of increasing accidents in the state.

The state transport department has already issued instructions to two-wheeler manufacturers and dealers across the state. Also, all RTO offices in the state have been informed about this through a letter. Notwithstanding, the instructions are not being implemented rigorously. Against this backdrop, the Pune RTO has issued a circular and instructed all vehicle dealers to provide two helmets to new two-wheeler buyers. A cautionary note has been sounded in the event the helmet is not provided.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, said, “It is mandatory for vehicle distributors to provide two helmets to two-wheeler buyers. If the customer is not provided with a helmet, the customer should complain. Action will be taken against the distributor.”

However, many dealers are not too happy with the decision. A manager of a two-wheeler vehicle store on condition of anonymity said, “Earlier too, we were instructed to give helmets to new bike buying customers but many of them refused to take them as they have to pay for it. Again now, the RTO has instructed that two helmets be provided to each customer but all customers are not the same and many of them oppose this decision.”

Citizens too are not very happy with the move. Mandar Bhalerao, a citizen, said, “Those who are aware about road safety will definitely buy the helmet and wear it, but making it mandatory to get it from the dealer is not right. Many a time, dealers give low quality helmets so forcing customers to take two helmets from dealers is a wrong decision.”