Pune RTO revenue crossed pre-pandemic level in 2021
The revenue coming majorly from vehicle registrations at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has crossed the pre-pandemic level in 2021, according to statistics based on National Vehicle Register maintained by the central ministry of road transport and highways.
In 2021, Pune RTO received ₹1,027 crore, which was the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year. In 2019, the revenue was ₹1,020 crore, as per National Vehicle Register data.
There are at least 52 RTOs across Maharashtra where revenue had taken a hit during 2020 mainly due to restrictions in the light of Covid.
“With situation improving and curbs being relaxed, revenue generation has returned to normal,” said a senior RTO officer on condition of anonymity.
According to an official, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad RTOs every year gives around 20 per cent of overall revenue to the state government.
In 2021, total revenue generated from 52 RTO offices stood at ₹5,303 crore
The figures of revenue also suggested that the registration of vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport offices posted a recovery in 2021 compared to that in 2020.
Pune RTO saw around a 13 per cent increase in vehicle registrations compared to 2020 while Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO witnessed around a six per cent increase.
Enraged over son’s marriage, UP man stabs daughter-in-law, her mother, sister
Enraged over Anwar's son's marriage, a man stabbed his daughter-in-law, Salman's wife Nida (22)'s mother and sister here, police said on Sunday. They said a case was registered and the accused arrested. “On Saturday evening, Anwar went to the house of Salman's in-laws. He started an argument there which escalated and he attacked Salman's wife Nida (22), her mother Zarina (50) and her sister Nadiya (20) with a knife,” Station House Officer, Thakurganj Police station, Harishankar Chandra said. Their condition remains critical, the SHO said.
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 127 cases in a single day; no death reported
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 127 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of nearly 30 new infections since Saturday. There were no covid-19 deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, a health official said. The Mumbai metropolitan region reported 80 cases. The total cases in Maharashtra now stand at nearly 79 lakh. The Maharashtra government on March 31 had withdrawn all restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.
Major fire breaks out at Haryana chemical plant, Delhi firefigters called in
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory at theKundli area of Sonipat in Haryana on Sunday evening. On a special request from Haryana, the Delhi fire service also sent its firefighters for the operation. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown in the Pandey Nagar area in Mumbai's Nalasopara. A fire also broke out in New Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall near the Green Park metro station on Sunday.
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police uses drone camera for patrolling | Watch
The Delhi Police on Sunday deployed drone surveillance for patrolling in two south Delhi neighbourhoods that have a history of friction amid investigation into the clashes in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where violence ensured between two communities on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti a day ago. These areas have previously been under attack during the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019.
Mumbai registers 15,609 cases of helmetless riding in 10 days
Mumbai: In a crackdown on helmetless bikers, the city traffic police in the past 10 days penalised 15,609 violators for riding without helmets and sent 2,446 requests to the Regional Transport Officers for licence suspension. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said that on average, every day they had been penalising at least 1200 two-wheeler riders for the offence. The traffic police recorded 75,000 challans against helmetless riders last month, said Roushan.
