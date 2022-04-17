Pune RTO revenue crossed pre-pandemic level in 2021

The revenue coming majorly from vehicle registrations at Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has crossed the pre-pandemic level in 2021, according to statistics based on National Vehicle Register maintained by the central ministry of road transport and highways.

In 2021, Pune RTO received ₹1,027 crore, which was the highest for any regional transport office in Maharashtra during the year. In 2019, the revenue was ₹1,020 crore, as per National Vehicle Register data.

There are at least 52 RTOs across Maharashtra where revenue had taken a hit during 2020 mainly due to restrictions in the light of Covid.

“With situation improving and curbs being relaxed, revenue generation has returned to normal,” said a senior RTO officer on condition of anonymity.

According to an official, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad RTOs every year gives around 20 per cent of overall revenue to the state government.

In 2021, total revenue generated from 52 RTO offices stood at ₹5,303 crore

The figures of revenue also suggested that the registration of vehicles in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regional transport offices posted a recovery in 2021 compared to that in 2020.

Pune RTO saw around a 13 per cent increase in vehicle registrations compared to 2020 while Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO witnessed around a six per cent increase.