Pune RTO to start checking private tourist bus ops

Following Saturday’s accident near Nandura naka, Nashik, at around 5.15am, when a private tourist bus caught fire after colliding with a truck carrying coal, killing 12 passengers and injuring 40 others, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has now decided to start a special drive to check all tourist bus operations ahead of the festival of Diwali. The Pune RTO will form special squads to keep tabs on passenger seating capacity and fares among other things.

In the Saturday accident, it was found that the private tourist sleeper coach bus was carrying 53 passengers including the driver and assistant, as against its actual capacity of 30 passengers and the additional passengers possibly boarded the bus on its way to Mumbai after leaving Yavatmal. The primary investigation found several additional passengers travelling by the bus although only 30 seats were booked at the time of booking.

Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer, said, “It is an unfortunate accident in which people have lost their lives and as the Diwali festival is coming, there will be a lot of people travelling by these private tourist buses from Pune. Hence, we have decided to start checking of all these private tourist buses leaving from and returning to Pune from all parts of the state. Mainly, the actual number of passengers, safety arrangements and whether the fares are in accordance with state government instructions will be checked.”

“On Monday, we will hold a meeting about the same. We are going to form special squads of RTO inspectors to conduct this drive between the picking and dropping points of tourist buses across the city. Our appeal to the public is to travel safely and register a complaint with the RTO if they face any issue related to a hike in fares, safety or overloading of passengers,” Shinde said.

Santosh Kamble, a citizen, said, “During the festive season, the fares of private tourist buses are doubled on some routes, and common people cannot afford the same. I often travel to Beed, my hometown, for festivals and even this time, we are travelling to Beed by a MSRTC bus if we get reservation else we will have to depend on private buses. There should be some control over the hike in fares of these buses as people travel as they do not have any other option.”