Pune schools all set to welcome students after summer break

PUNE With most schools in Pune reopening on Monday, June 13, the school administrations are all set to welcome back the students along with making safety arrangements on the backdrop of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

While state education commissioner, Suraj Mandhare, has issued a circular to all schools and education departments to celebrate the first two days of school and welcome the students in various ways in a bid to attract them and create a bond with offline teaching. As per the circular, flowers can be given to students, stationery items can be distributed and other useful things can be carried out by the school administrations. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all schools in the state were closed since March 2020, which adversely affected lakhs of students in the absence of offline classes. Hence, there could be many things that need repairs, maintenance and cleanliness for the safety of students. And so, all schools should take special care for the safety of students, and reopen schools with a positive atmosphere.

Mandhare said, “We are happy to resume offline schools from this academic year and accordingly, instructions to celebrate the first day of school have been given to all the districts. Also for the first two days, the entire school premises including all the classrooms should be cleaned and sanitised properly, and Covid protocols as per the state and central government guidelines should be strictly followed. All education department officials are instructed to personally go to at least one school on Monday and try to encourage the students.”

Additionally, there are instructions to all the schools to conduct a survey of all students in the age group of 6 to 14 registered for admissions whether or not they are coming to school. Schools should also be on the lookout for children at nearby construction sites, slum areas and factories who drop out and should try to enroll the maximum number of children.

Meanwhile, school administrations have also started preparations. Sanjay Shendge, principal, Seth Dagaduram Katariya high school, said, “We are all set to welcome our students on the first day of school and we have sanitised all our classrooms and given safety instructions to students. Wearing face masks is compulsory and we will be welcoming our students on the first day. We hope that this year goes well and without any disturbance in the academic calendar.”