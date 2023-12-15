Pune sees further drop in temperature at 12.3 degrees Celsius

Continuing with the trend of dipping mercury levels, Pune city on Friday recorded further low temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar. Other areas in the city, too, recorded a drop in minimum temperature by one or two degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pashan recorded the lowest temperature of the season at 11 degrees Celsius; probably the lowest in the state. The temperature is expected to decrease further in the coming days, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Since the last four to five days, the city has been experiencing a continual drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Since the last four to five days, the city has been experiencing a continual drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures. While there was a significant drop in temperature on December 14, the city recorded an even lower temperature on December 15.

According to Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the average minimum temperature in the first half of December 2023 is 15.8 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature in the corresponding period last year was 15.17 degrees Celsius while that in 2021 was 15.77 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD Pune, the chills currently being experienced in Pune are likely to remain for a short period as there might be a marginal increase in temperature in the next 48 hours. However, the chills will soon return from December 18 onward.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Moisture is coming via south-easterly winds though a clear sky is likely in the coming days; there is no significant drop expected. Early mornings are likely to be hazy. Northerly wind components are likely to penetrate north-central Maharashtra from December 18 onward, which may bring another round of temperature fall.”

At 11 degrees Celsius, Pashan recorded the lowest temperature of the season on December 15. A significant drop was also recorded in maximum temperature.