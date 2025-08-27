Pune set for grander celebrations as Ganeshotsav gets ‘state festival’ tag

While the city is all set to welcome its beloved deity, Ganpati Bappa, with the Ganesh festival kickstarting on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the Maharashtra government according it ‘state festival’ status bears the promise of even grander and more elaborate celebrations across Pune and the rest of the state. With the festival bestowed ‘state festival’ status, there is greater coordination between civic bodies, the police and mandal representatives. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

In Pune, also known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, preparations are in full swing. Ganesh mandals across the city are busy finalising their decorations, tableaux and social awareness themes even as the government has urged them to showcase the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out earlier this year by the Indian armed forces. The Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati is expected to draw lakhs of devotees with its dazzling replica of the Padmanabh Swami temple. Welcome processions will be held by the mandals on the first day of the festival.

Festive fervour has gripped not only the mandals but also individual households and residential societies with families going about cleaning and decorating their homes; purchasing clay and eco-friendly idols from local artisans and stalls; and shopping for puja material, flowers and decorative items. There’s excitement in the air and markets in areas such as Shaniwar Peth, Kasba Peth and Tulshibaug are buzzing with activity as Punekars go all out to welcome Ganesh into their homes and neighbourhoods.

Tushar Masole, a resident of Vadgaon, Sinhagad Road, said, “Bringing Lord Ganesh home a day in advance helps us avoid the rush on the first day of the festival and allows us to perform puja at an auspicious time. That is why every year, my family and I welcome Bappa a day earlier. It’s always a moment of great joy for us.”

Going above and beyond religious rituals, the Ganesh festival in Pune fosters a sense of community and togetherness. Collective celebrations in housing societies and apartment complexes take the form of cultural programmes and competitions as mandaps are built and common idols are installed for residents to come together and participate in the religious and cultural revelry.

Deepak Jadhav, a resident of Saikrupa Society in Hingne, said, “Our society formed a special committee for the festival celebrations at the beginning of August. Everyone participated with enthusiasm and took on their preferred responsibilities. The children have been given the task of collecting vargani (donations). Like every year, we have planned cultural programmes, a talent show, and a bhajan sandhya (evening) during the festival. Such celebrations bring everyone together and strengthen the bond among society members.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced additional facilities for devotees, including more immersion tanks, enhanced cleanliness, and campaigns encouraging eco-friendly idols. The police department has deployed extra personnel to manage the crowds, traffic diversions and security during the 10-day festivities including the massive visarjan (immersion) procession. Traditional dhol-tasha pathaks, cultural programmes and bhajans will once again set the stage for the festival. Tourism authorities too are expecting a higher inflow of visitors this year.