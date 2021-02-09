Pune shivers at 8.6°C; coldest February day this year

Pune: Pune on Tuesday recorded February’s coldest day this year at 8.6 degrees Celsius. It also registered the second coldest city in Maharashtra after Jalgaon which recorded 7 degrees Celsius. Pune was also cooler than Mahabaleshwar on Tuesday which reported minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the night temperature in the city was 2.8 cooler than normal. The day temperature in the city was 31.6 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather department officials, the night temperature will witness a gradual rise from February 10.

“The night temperature in the city will see a gradual rise to as high as 15 degrees Celsius this week. With clear skies, the day temperature will likely be around 31 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

The weather department has noted that the drop in temperature was due to penetration of cooler northerly winds. Though there were no cold wave situations in the state so far, the temperature is now set to rise slowly.

Parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra have seen a dip in minimum temperature in the last few days.

“Gradual rise of minimum temperature by two to four degrees Celsius in the next few days is likely,” said IMD.

Mercury goes south

The cities and their night temperatures on Tuesday (in degrees Celsius)

*Jalgaon--7

*Pune--8.6

*Nashik--9.1

*Gondia--9.6

*Parbhani--9.9

*Mahabaleshwar--12.7

*Source:IMD