Pune shivers at 9.4°C as Shivajinagar logs first single-digit minimum of the season

The city witnessed a sharp spell of November chill on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4°C, marking the city’s first single-digit reading of the season and the lowest so far this winter. The temperature is below the normal level by 5.6°C and the city is even colder than popular hill station Mahabaleshwar that recorded 10°C. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 159 (moderate) (FILE)

The minimum temperature in Pashan had dropped to 9.8°C and Shivajinagar 10.2°C on Monday.

The cooling was widespread across the district, with six other stations reporting minimum temperatures between 6°C and 9°C, reflecting the strong influence of persistent northerly winds that have dominated Maharashtra’s weather pattern for over a week.

The abrupt drop has left Punekars waking up to biting cold, dense early-morning fog and a noticeable wind chill, signalling an early onset of winter-like conditions. As temperatures dipped, the city’s air quality showed a worrying trend. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 159 (moderate), but several monitoring stations recorded significantly higher values, pushing parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad into the poor category.

Shivajinagar logged an AQI of 229, while Wakad reached 246, both in the poor range. Other locations such as Lohegaon, Nigdi, Katraj Dairy, SPPU Chowk, Gavalinagar and Thergaon remained in the moderate category but displayed a rising pollution trend, driven by low temperatures, calm winds and trapped winter emissions.

Meteorological data shows that Pune’s minimum temperature has been on a steady downward slide since November 6, when Shivajinagar recorded 18.6°C. It gradually dipped to 10.2°C by November 17 before plunging into single digits on Tuesday. IMD officials attribute the cooling to clear skies and strong north-northwesterly winds that enhance radiational heat loss during nighttime. Despite the sharp decline, experts do not expect further cooling.

“There will be no major fall in minimum or night temperatures across Maharashtra from November 18 onwards,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of IMD Pune’s weather and forecasting division.

Meanwhile, Haveli emerged as the coldest spot in the district with 6.9°C, while Girivan in Mulshi tehsil was the warmest at 16.5°C, followed by Wadgaon Sheri at 15.8°C. Although temperatures may stabilise in the coming days, residents are likely to continue experiencing chilly mornings and deteriorating air quality, particularly around major traffic corridors.

The maximum temperature also dropped significantly in Pune city. Shivajinagar station recorded 27.9 degrees Celsius temperature which was below normal level by 2.5 degrees Celsius.

In Maharashtra, Jalgaon reported lowest 7.1 degrees Celsius minimum temperature which was below normal level by 7.7 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature difference in the state.