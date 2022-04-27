Pune sizzles at 41.3 degrees

With heatwaves across Maharashtra, many parts of the state, including Pune, reported day temperature of over 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Mercury hit the highest this season as Pune sizzled at 41.3 degrees Celsius reported at Shivajinagar, 41.8 degrees Celsius at Pashan and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The day temperature at Shivajinagar was 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Other parts of Pune suburban reported day temperature over the mark of 41 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, Chinchwad reported 42.6 degrees Celsius, Lavale and Magarpatta reported 42 degrees Celsius each on Wednesday.

After the rise in day temperatures in Pune, this April is now the second warmest in the last ten years for Pune city. The warmest April was reported in 2019 when Pune sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius and the coolest was in 2021 when highest maximum day temperature in April was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said Pune may continue to see a higher day temperature on April 28 as well.

“Day temperature may remain around 41 degrees Celsius and thereby drop marginally for Pune. Across Maharashtra, Vidarbha may continue to see heatwave-like conditions till the end of April,” said Kashyapi.

Malegaon in central Maharashtra reported day temperatures at 43.2 degrees Celsius and Solapur reported 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Most places in Vidarbha reported day temperatures over 44 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature across Maharashtra was reported at Bramhapuri at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The coolest place in Maharashtra on Wednesday was Mahabaleshwar which reported night temperature at 20.6 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the impact of heatwaves on health, city-based doctor Rajesh Deshmukh said high-risk patients like the elderly, children and patients with major illness should not venture outdoors during afternoon hours.

“Prolonged exposure to heat during the afternoon hours can cause heatstroke and dehydration. Outdoor ventures should be avoided. Lightweight and cotton clothes should be used. Frequent hydration should be done. Electrolytes like ORS, lime water, buttermilk are a good way to maintain body heat in the scorching sun,” said Dr Deshmukh.