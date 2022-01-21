Pune stands second in state to administer precaution dose

PUNE Around 15 per cent precaution doses have been administered in the State. Pune district has given the second most doses after Mumbai. According to the CoWin dashboard, Pune district has successfully administered 81,412 doses till January 21 since the administration of the precaution dose started on January 10.

The precautionary dose is aimed at inoculated healthcare professionals and frontline workers who had their first and second dose before March 31,2021. There is an estimate of over 95,000 beneficiaries in the district as per the state health department.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board of India said that many paramedics are hesitant to take the precaution dose. “Many paramedics feel that a third dose may not protect them from Omicron. They have also seen patients test positive after taking the vaccine. However, it should be stressed that taking the vaccine has prevented hospitalisation and patients have shown mild or no symptoms,” said Patil.

He further added that last year, many healthcare professionals had witnessed some issues while registering on the CoWin website for vaccines.“In my case as well, I received the second dose in March, however, my certificate shows that I received the dose in June. And so, I have to wait longer than nine months to get the third dose. Similarly, a lot of other professionals have witnessed the same issues due to CoWin website issues last year. Such issues should be resolved so that healthcare professionals get the third jab as soon as possible,” said Dr Patil

He further added that many senior citizens have also received text messages through CoWin portal as they are eligible for the third dose. “Such senior citizens should take the third dose without delay. The fact that it has been nine months since the second dose is important,” said Patil.