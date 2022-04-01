Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.
Speaking about the weather, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
“The sky is likely to remain clear. The night temperature in the city is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.
“Heatwave conditions in the state are likely to continue. There is wind discontinuity and the eastern part of Maharashtra has low-pressure area,” said Kashyapi.
He added that the maximum temperature will likely continue the same in many parts of Maharashtra.
“Day temperature may increase to 40 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra. Heatwave conditions will marginally improve in the next few days. Residents are advised to practice caution,” said Kashyapi.
Hours before inauguration, MMRDA renames one more Metro station in Borivali
Mumbai: Hours before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to flag off Metro 2A and 7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced that it is renaming one more station in Borivali owing to the demand from the locals. Mandapeshwar Metro station on line 2A will now be known as IC Colony Metro station, as demanded by locals. The names of several other Metro stations in Borivali, Kandivali and Malad were also changed.
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
Government College of Yoga Education athletics meet: Manoj, Shabnam named best athletes
Post Graduate diploma students Manoj and Shabnam were named the best athletes in the boys' and girls' competitions at the 7th annual athletics meet organised on Friday by Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23. Panjab University sports director Prashant Kumar Gautam gave away the prizes and certificates to all winners. The annual sports achievement awards were presented by the college's sports department in-charge.
