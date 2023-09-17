News / Cities / Pune News / Pune to experience light showers during Ganesh festival: IMD

Pune to experience light showers during Ganesh festival: IMD

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Sep 17, 2023 11:36 PM IST

Due to weakening of the existing low-pressure system, there are less chances of rainfall at the beginning of the Ganesh festival

Taking action on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and following investigations, police arrested one Amit Pal of Kareli area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Taking action on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and following investigations, police arrested one Amit Pal of Kareli area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out