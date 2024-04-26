Pune to get Maha’s first model immunisation centre

PUNE: In a step towards vaccine-preventable diseases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will set up Maharashtra’s first model immunisation centre (MIC) at Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH). The centre will cater to a large population in the city and will be functional from next month, officials said. PMC will set up Maharashtra’s first model immunisation centre at Kamala Nehru Hospital. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

MIC Pune will be the only centre in the state to be set up under the Momentum Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (MRITE) project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with Saathi. Under the MRITE project, 19 districts of the state received support for immunisation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, the project is supporting the Pune district towards strengthening urban immunisation with a specific focus on capacity building and pilot innovations of GIS mapping and MIC.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 aim for universal health coverage and person-centric primary healthcare. The objective of enhancing people-centric immunisation services with the highest standard of care and a comfortable environment increases acceptance among the community. Following this, the MIC is being developed at KNH as the centre caters to a large population with multiple chronic and acute health conditions.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said, “The MIC will have structural realignment to streamlined patients’ flow, unlike regular immunisation centres. There will be a dedicated area for immunisation service, cold chain management, separate waiting areas for pre- and post-vaccination, play areas, breastfeeding areas and adequate signage to avoid unnecessary movement of beneficiaries and overcrowding. This will enhance the overall experience of patients and reduce waiting time.”

According to officials, MIC will be ambient and child-friendly to create a positive introduction to vaccines among children and there will be a breastfeeding area for mothers to fulfil their infants’ nutrition needs as they wait for the immunisation services. The MIC will provide essential information on age-appropriate vaccination and follow-up care. Furthermore, the centre will also introduce an innovative ‘beneficiary experience exit interview’ to encourage sustainable quality of care. This will be followed by regular reviews by the working group committee of the MIC.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer, PMC, informed that the PMC has achieved 100% immunisation of children aged up to nine months and 95% immunisation of children aged up to one-and-a-half-years. “The PMC has formed a committee which will be headed by the health officer of the PMC to monitor the functioning of the centre. This committee will regularly inspect the centre and prepare monthly reports. The move is likely to benefit a large number of citizens from Pune,” said Dr Dighe.

The MIC will provide immunisation services as per the national immunisation schedule with a respectful service delivery approach. Beneficiaries will also receive necessary information to empower them. In addition, special community mobilisation activities have been planned to ensure expanded immunisation coverage among vulnerable populations in the city.