Pune to host preliminary round of ‘Quiz on Korea 2026’ on June 28

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai has announced that Pune will host the preliminary round of the global quiz competition, Quiz on Korea 2026, on June 28. The event is organised by South Korea’s ministry of foreign affairs and the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), in collaboration with the King Sejong Institute, Pune. The announcement was made at a media interaction by vice consul Kyeongbeom Kim and Eunjoo Lim, director, King Sejong Institute, Pune on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement was made at a media interaction by vice consul Kyeongbeom Kim and Eunjoo Lim, director, King Sejong Institute, Pune on Thursday.

The preliminary round in India will be held at the King Sejong Institute and aims to test participants’ knowledge of Korea’s language, culture, history and society, while encouraging greater interest in the country.

The winner of the Pune round will represent India at the global finals.

Registrations for the quiz can be completed through the official Instagram handle @s.korea.in.mumbai. Participants can contact the consulate via email at mumbai@mofa.go.kr or call 98202 72791.