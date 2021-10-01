Pune to Lonavla route: Six local trains to run from October 1

The Pune railway division has decided to add one more local train between Pune and Lonavla starting October 1. Six local trains will now operate between the two destinations.

Train number 01566 will depart Pune at 15.00 hours (3pm) every day and will reach Lonavla at 16.20 hours (4.20pm). Train number 01565 will start from Lonavla at 17.30 hours (5.30pm).

“The decision has been looking at the number of passengers travelling between the two cities. A rush is expected as more people complete both the doses of the Covid vaccination and become eligible to travel,” said an official from the Pune railway division.

More passenger trains to start from October

Central Railways has decided to resume more passenger train services in October in a phased manner. These passenger trains will run to different stations like Satara, Daund, Karjat and Manmad.

“In the first phase one train will start in each section and going ahead the number will be increased. The norms of travelling in these trains will remain same as it is for local trains. Until further orders, only those with reserved tickets will be allowed,” said an official from the Central railway, requesting anonymity.