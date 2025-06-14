Pune traffic branch writes to PMC about trouble spots on Palkhi route 

The Pune Traffic Branch has submitted a list of trouble spots along the Wari route to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), highlighting areas affected by rubble, blocked drainages, and overgrown trees with branches hanging dangerously over the roads. According to the letter, special attention needs to be given to the safety of the warkaris during their passage through the city. According to the letter, special attention needs to be given to the safety of the warkaris during their passage through the city. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

In addition to this, a letter has been sent to the divisional commissioner urging prompt completion of the necessary repairs and maintenance along the route.

The letter stresses that the PMC must prioritise urgent repairs, including the removal of rubble and garbage, unblocking drainage lines, cutting dangerous tree branches, and addressing potholes and other road-related issues.

The route in question stretches from Vishrantwadi to Hadapsar and onward to Kunjirwadi, with many of the problematic areas falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body. The letter highlights several critical issues along the Palkhi route. It points out numerous potholes between Bopkhel Phata and Dutta Temple, where drainage lines are frequently clogged.

Additionally, the stretch from Harris Bridge to Sancheti Hospital is reported to have garbage dumped on both sides, while Wakdewadi Road is dotted with potholes. The traffic department has also raised concerns about open drainages near the Engineering College, which pose significant risks to the warkaris.

Commenting on the development, DCP (Traffic) Amol Zende said, “We have given a list of all the obstacles to the PMC and also the divisional commissioner, informing about the challenges before the traffic police in managing the Wari procession. We are hopeful that the civic body will take immediate action in the larger interest of safety and security of the warkaris.”

Meanwhile, social activist Jaymala Dhankikar allayed fears that PMC’s lack of professionalism in discharging duties would cause suffering to the warkaris.

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “All the necessary instructions have been given to the departments concerned to complete and expedite the work before the Wari procession begins in the city,” he said.

The Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur will commence in Pune on June 19, 2025. This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will depart from Alandi on the evening of June 19, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will begin its journey from Dehu on June 18, 2025.