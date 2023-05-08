DGCA should regulate financial transactions of airlines in India, say travel agents

PUNE As a result of Go First Airlines’ suspension of flights, at least 200 travel agents in Pune city have urged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should regulate the financial transactions of airlines in India. As a result of Go First Airlines’ suspension of flights, at least 200 travel agents in Pune city have urged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should regulate the financial transactions of airlines in India. (HT PHOTO)

Among the major problem they are facing is that agents are not getting the refund into their bank account, due to which they are facing a financial crunch. The Travel Agents Association Pune, in a press conference on Saturday, demanded that the DGCA should regulate the financial transactions of Indian airlines.

Sanjay Bhansali, director, Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “The Go First Airlines was handling air transport for prime locations. Daily 15-20 flights used to operate from Pune airport and the majority of passengers, and travel agents preferred this airline for booking. But recently, the airline declared the suspensions just a day before closing business. This has a huge impact on passengers who booked tickets with the airline.”

Deepak Pujari, president, Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “Many travel agents in the city were affected due to this sudden incident. The major concern for the travel agents was the refund procedure and many passengers are asking for refunds. However, the refund is being deposited to the customer’s virtual account which can only be used to book the ticket of the concerned airline. Travel agents who are already suffering huge losses due to previous incidents including Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines the recent pandemic is again in trouble due to the Go First flight suspension.”

Speaking about the demands of the association Captain Nilesh Gaikwad, member of Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “We urge the government to regulate the fares of airlines for at least two to three months, just like they did during the pandemic period so that no other airline can take advantage of the current situation.”