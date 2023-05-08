Home / Cities / Pune News / DGCA should regulate financial transactions of airlines in India, say travel agents

DGCA should regulate financial transactions of airlines in India, say travel agents

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
May 08, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Among the major problem they are facing is that agents are not getting the refund into their bank account, due to which they are facing a financial crunch

PUNE As a result of Go First Airlines’ suspension of flights, at least 200 travel agents in Pune city have urged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should regulate the financial transactions of airlines in India.

As a result of Go First Airlines’ suspension of flights, at least 200 travel agents in Pune city have urged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should regulate the financial transactions of airlines in India. (HT PHOTO)
As a result of Go First Airlines’ suspension of flights, at least 200 travel agents in Pune city have urged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should regulate the financial transactions of airlines in India. (HT PHOTO)

Among the major problem they are facing is that agents are not getting the refund into their bank account, due to which they are facing a financial crunch. The Travel Agents Association Pune, in a press conference on Saturday, demanded that the DGCA should regulate the financial transactions of Indian airlines.

Sanjay Bhansali, director, Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “The Go First Airlines was handling air transport for prime locations. Daily 15-20 flights used to operate from Pune airport and the majority of passengers, and travel agents preferred this airline for booking. But recently, the airline declared the suspensions just a day before closing business. This has a huge impact on passengers who booked tickets with the airline.”

Deepak Pujari, president, Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “Many travel agents in the city were affected due to this sudden incident. The major concern for the travel agents was the refund procedure and many passengers are asking for refunds. However, the refund is being deposited to the customer’s virtual account which can only be used to book the ticket of the concerned airline. Travel agents who are already suffering huge losses due to previous incidents including Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines the recent pandemic is again in trouble due to the Go First flight suspension.”

Speaking about the demands of the association Captain Nilesh Gaikwad, member of Travel Agents Association Pune, said, “We urge the government to regulate the fares of airlines for at least two to three months, just like they did during the pandemic period so that no other airline can take advantage of the current situation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dgca pune
dgca pune
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out