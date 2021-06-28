Pune under unlock, positivity rate remained below 6%

Pune: For over the two weeks starting from June 14 to June 27, the city enjoyed some ease in Covid restrictions and saw more people in public places. However, Pune city’s positivity rate, the number of infections per 100 tests, stayed below 6%.

Though the drastic fall in new Covid cases had made the city eligible for Level 2 restrictions, the emergence of Delta plus variant placed districts under stricter Level 3 or Level 4.

From June 14 to June 27, the city saw less than 6% positivity rate or just a little above 5%.

The city has reported the highest number of cases in the state and the district reported the highest number of cases in the country, during both the first and second waves. Pune district also reports the highest number of mortalities due to the infection in the state.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “Due to increased testing and people adhering to the Covid-appropriate behaviour, the number of new Covid cases being reported has fallen drastically. However, the virus is still here and we need to adhere to CAB behaviour and get vaccinated. We have seen a great response to vaccination in the city and for the past two days the district crossed one lakh vaccinations.”