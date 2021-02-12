IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15

Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST

Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday.

The higher educational institutes in the city have begun preparations as per the Covid protocol and are eagerly awaiting the return of students to campus after a hiatus of over 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor of Symbiosis International (deemed university) and principal director, Symbiosis said, “We are eagerly waiting for the students to come back. We have set up a committee to look into the details of health and safety of our students. Social distancing will be maintained. Students are requested to get RT-PCR test done before they come to the campus. We are opening from February 15 but have given a window until February 28 as many of our students come from faraway places. We will be calling them in batches and only 50 per cent can attend in class. We will have 50 per cent students in labs so we will have to juggle with the timetable. The placement teams are already here and coordinating with the industries for placements and internships.”

NT Rao, vice chancellor of MIT World Peace University said, “With the recent government announcement of colleges and universities being allowed to re-open in Maharashtra, we, at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) are equally enthusiastic like our students and look forward to welcoming them back on campus. At the same time, we as a responsible institution, are adequately sensitive to the concern of parents towards their wards and have made conscious efforts to create a safe and conducive space for our students to pursue their academic goals in this new normal.”

According to Rao, cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces such as, doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures has been made mandatory in all classrooms, laboratories, parking areas and other common areas before the beginning of classes and at the end of the day.

“Teaching materials, computers, laptops and printers shall also be regularly disinfected. Sitting places in classes, laboratories, computer labs, libraries will be clearly marked, keeping in view the norms of physical distancing,” he said.

Aftab Anwar Shaikh, principal of Poona College of Arts, Commerce and Science said, “We are following the Covid guidelines for starting up of the colleges, but 90 per cent of our students come from public transport buses and some of them from slum areas. Along with safety precautions inside the colleges, it is also necessary to provide students a safe travelling mode. As schools and colleges resume, thousands of students will travel across the city. We will be checking and doing thermal scanning inside the college but at the same time it is necessary to have their travelling exposure to infection secure.”

Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College said, “We are taking extra precaution about arrangements to start the college, social distancing to be maintained properly. Also the consent from parents to send their children to college is also important, as without consent students won’t be allowed to attend the classroom lectures. Once we complete the Covid testing of all our faculties and get permission from PMC, the college will start.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district reports zero Covid deaths in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours by the state health department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the report regarding the new site for Purandar airport has been submitted to the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The restrictions imposed by the authorities after the Covid outbreak have impacted the emotional well-being of many as their day-to-day activities were disrupted and were forced to live in confined spaces
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
On Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The date for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended until February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Forgetting mobile phones in cafe, slipping from pocket while catching a bus or jogging are some of the common reasons given by the 22,943 Puneites who lost their handsets in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
pune news

Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
"The premises where the blaze erupted was empty and work was going on there. It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit," said Ajit Pawar while addressing the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP