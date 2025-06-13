Pune varsity files complaint over fake SET paper leak posts on social media

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday approached the Pune Cyber Police Station with a complaint against fake and misleading content being circulated on social media regarding a purported paper leak in the upcoming State Eligibility Test (SET). The state eligibility test (SET) examination department of SPPU, which operates under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and conducts the exam on behalf of the Maharashtra government, is the nodal body responsible for determining eligibility for assistant professor posts in universities and senior colleges across Maharashtra and Goa. (HT FILE)

Swapnali Shinde, inspector, cyber police, said, “If any concrete information emerges, a press release will be issued. At this stage, the case is under investigation.”

The 40th SET exam is scheduled to be held on June 15 at various college centres in 18 cities across Maharashtra and Goa. In the lead-up to the exam, some unverified claims and videos alleging a paper leak have surfaced online, triggering anxiety among aspirants.

The university has categorically denied these claims and termed them baseless.

“These videos and posts have no factual basis. Students are advised not to fall for such misinformation,” the SET department said in a statement, adding that only updates issued through the official SET portal should be trusted.

Rahul Sasane, representative of the University Students Action Committee, said the panel has submitted a letter to the vice-chancellor demanding probe into the issue.