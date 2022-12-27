Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune Vasantotsav to take place from January 20-22

Pune Vasantotsav to take place from January 20-22

Updated on Dec 27, 2022 11:17 PM IST

Co-organised by Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Prathishthan and MIT World Peace University’s School of Liberal Arts, this is the 16th year of the music festival

Vocalist Rahul Deshpande (in pic) made the announcement on Tuesday. (HT PHOT)
ByHT Correspondent

The annual Vasantotsav will be held between January 20 and January 22, Dr Vasantrao Deshpande’s grandson and national-award-winning vocalist Rahul Deshpande said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Co-organised by Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Prathishthan and MIT World Peace University’s School of Liberal Arts, this is the 16th year of the music festival.

Vasantotsav organising committee members Bapu Deshpande, Neha Deshpande and Rajas Upadhye were present for the press conference.

This year, the event will be held at Suryakant Kakade Farms, opposite Pethkar Samrajya, Mhatoba Dara in Kothrud from 5 to 10 pm, Rahul Deshpande said.

“We are presenting different types of music including classical music, music by percussion instruments, light music, Ghazals and live band during the 16th Vasantotsav,” Deshpande informed.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
